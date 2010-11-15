A Pantone Hotel for the Color-Obsessed

In the lobby, visitors can check in at the Corian front desk, borrow bikes, lounge on the Moroso sofa, and buy the full range of 'Pantone Universe' products, including folding chairs (pictured below).

The ball-shaped Finn Stone chairs in the cafe, below, are made of recycled plastic.



Each of the hotel's seven floors are dedicated to a different color palette: 2718 c (blue); 7487 c (green); 7441 c (violet); 106 c (yellow); 1795 c (red); 4705 c (brown); and 1375 c (orange), pictured below.



The rooms have white walls and white linens; the blankets and artwork provide bright pops of color.

The beds are topped with backlit abstract photos by Belgian photographer Victor Levy; nearby are three Pantone chips that supply, according hotel representatives, "a PANTONE analysis of the primary, secondary and tertiary colors of the photo."



There's a bar on the rooftop terrace, and 360-degree views of the city.

One more reason I'm dying to go to Belgium...