The family room is anchored by a fireplace clad in textured limestone tile; over it is "I Conquered Weakness by Giving in to it" by Terry Powers. The old reading chair was a favorite of the daughters, so Geremia Design revived it with new wool fabric by Maharam. An embroidered pillow by Kelly Wearstler picks up the rectilinear motif. The family cat has also taken a liking to the grandfather’s chair: "The first day she came, she looked straight at me, put her paws in the air, released her claws, and went straight for it," says the wife. The husband adds, "We had a talk with the cat about it."