A Northern California Winery’s Breathtaking Vistas Are Enhanced by Natural Redwood

In Hopland, California, just north of well-known wine country neighbors Napa and Sonoma, sits idyllic Jeriko Estate Resort and Winery. In addition to being a winery and working organic farm, Jeriko is also an overnight resort. Boasting breathtaking vistas on 75 acres, the resort offers well-appointed casitas, villas, and suites, all in a rustic Tuscan style.



In order to tastefully accent the beauty of the natural surroundings, two pergolas from Humboldt Redwood were installed on the winery grounds. For Jeriko owner Danny Fetzer, the choice to integrate Humboldt Redwood was an easy one. Aesthetically, the redwood structures would seamlessly fit in with the existing design of the winery. "We decided on redwood pergolas largely because of the aesthetics," says Fetzer. "The look of the exposed wood mirrors the interior design of the tasting room." The pergolas were erected outside of the main tasting room, as well as in front of one of the private casitas. Nestled among trees, greenery, and vines, the warmth of the natural wood enhances the inherent beauty and ambiance of the property.