A New Israeli Eatery in Paris Serves Up Mediterranean Style

Located on Rue Mont-Thabor, just steps from Jardin des Tuileries and Place Vendôme, the recently-opened Balagan is a collaboration between the Experimental Group and rock-star Israeli chefs Assaf Granit and Uri Navon, boasting a multicultural eating experience in a prime location.



Designed by Dorothée Meilichzon, the atmospheric restaurant has touches of the arcades and streetlights of Balagan’s quintessentially Parisian neighborhood—however, it is the wide range of Mediterranean references that make the interiors shine.