A New Israeli Eatery in Paris Serves Up Mediterranean Style
Located on Rue Mont-Thabor, just steps from Jardin des Tuileries and Place Vendôme, the recently-opened Balagan is a collaboration between the Experimental Group and rock-star Israeli chefs Assaf Granit and Uri Navon, boasting a multicultural eating experience in a prime location.
Designed by Dorothée Meilichzon, the atmospheric restaurant has touches of the arcades and streetlights of Balagan’s quintessentially Parisian neighborhood—however, it is the wide range of Mediterranean references that make the interiors shine.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Shades of ocean blue compose the interior palette, while handmade tiles, rich fabrics, and a marbled clay floor add to the warm Mediterranean vibe.
Diamond-shaped wall tiles are inspired by the neighboring Jardin des Tuileries.
Marbled ink fabrics were used on the custom-made modern banquettes, which are crafted in shapes inspired by traditional Moroccan furniture. Gold Alexander Girard mirrors adorn the walls, revealing playful reflections to diners.
The adjacent cocktail bar has been envisioned as a Parisian boudoir, and feels decidedly more French. The intimate venue features pleated pink velvet walls against deep, bordeaux red velvet banquettes, a fireplace, and furry stools.
Project Credits:
Client: Experimental Group (Olivier Bon, Pierre-Charles Cros, Romée de Goriainoff)
Interior Design/ Lighting Design/ Furniture Design: Dorothée Meilichzon