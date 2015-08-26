A New Furniture Startup Tackles High Shipping Costs and Annoying Assembly Times Head-On
By Allie Weiss
The just-launched Campaign is focused on improving the inefficient and costly furniture industry.

Founded by former Apple engineer Brad Sewell, Campaign is a new company offering furniture that's affordable, easy to transport, and easy to assemble. Sewell will join us at Dwell on Design New York, October 2-4, for a panel discussion on "The Future of Furniture." 

Dissatisfied with the steep added costs (an average of $243 for an armchair) and average six to eight week wait time for shipping furniture, founder Brad Sewell decided that the displayed price of the products would include the shipping cost for complete transparency. Because they are manufactured in the U.S., Campaign products ship within three to five business days.

For more product inspiration, pick up our furniture-themed September 2015 issue, on newsstands now.

Envisioned for millennials who move often, the pieces ship in separate boxes that come with handles so it's easy to transport them from one apartment to the next. When they arrive, assembly takes mere minutes and doesn't require any tools.

Designed and manufactured in the Bay Area, the inagural collection with a modern armchair, love seat, and sofa, features laser-cut, powder-coated steel frames and solid hardwood legs that are designed to last.

With all shipping included, the chair is $495, the love seat is $745, and the sofa is $995. The set is available in five colors and either black walnut or maple legs.