A New Furniture Startup Tackles High Shipping Costs and Annoying Assembly Times Head-On
By Allie Weiss –
The just-launched Campaign is focused on improving the inefficient and costly furniture industry.
Founded by former Apple engineer Brad Sewell, Campaign is a new company offering furniture that's affordable, easy to transport, and easy to assemble. Sewell will join us at Dwell on Design New York, October 2-4, for a panel discussion on "The Future of Furniture."
