A New Chicago Bed-and-Breakfast Occupies a Former Publishing House

Instead, the owners and hosts, Shawn Uldridge and Kimberly Lowerly, sought to preserve the building's historic character and infuse it with decor that's both stylish and homey, making for a refreshing B&B experience .

Constructed in 1909, the building was named for its original occupants, The Free Methodist Publishing House, before it became the Museum of Holography, and was bought by the new owners in 2012. They tapped Nushu Architecture and contractor Vero Design + Build for a renovation of the structure to include 11 bedrooms, a capacious communal area, a kitchen, and a fully-equipped lounge.

Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.