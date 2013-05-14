A Neoclassical Gallery Home Is Full of Rare Furniture in Belgium
In this Brussels mansion, nothing has a price tag, but almost everything is for sale. Here, two design experts curate their fantasy house.
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This story was published in Dwell’s June 2013 issue.
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Jaime Gillin
When not writing, editing, or combing design magazines and blogs for inspiration, Jaime Gillin is experimenting with new recipes, traveling as much as possible, and tackling minor home-improvement projects that inevitably turn...
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