The oak parquet flooring in the open lobby area is original to the house. "The space is never dead," notes Udechuku. "We just had a party where we set up a turntable in this space on a vintage cabinet so that guests could spin their own vinyl records. Sometimes we arrange this space as a comfortable seating area with sofa and easy chairs, reading lamp and music. We don’t like dead spaces in houses, so we make a point of bringing spaces to life in new ways."