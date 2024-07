The simplified post-and-beam construction reflects Bob’s penchant for economy. "The house is designed on a sixteen-foot grid, which reduces a lot of waste of materials in random lengths and sizes," he says. "I was able to build it entirely out of dimensional lumber rather than engineered lumber." The wood is painted a custom charcoal color from Sherwin-Williams. The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together.