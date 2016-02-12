A Mountain Hideaway Plants a Green Roof in the French Alps

The renovation of this residence, nestled high in the French Alps, is a tribute to the beauty of its natural surroundings. The structure was originally home to a mountain guide, but a Swiss couple, both art and design connoisseurs, have transformed it into a dramatic second home. The addition of a cantilevered glass-and-aluminum room integrates nature into the interior and contrasts with the original home’s timber construction, offering a distinct variation between public and private spaces. The low ceilings and warm wood walls of the original residence provide an ideal atmosphere for bedrooms and personal spaces, while the addition lends itself to social gatherings.