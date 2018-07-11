Soak Up the Sun at This Spectacular Moroccan Retreat
Designed by the creative French duo behind Studio KO, this serene five-bedroom retreat is located in the small town of Tagadert.
Featuring elegant minimalist interiors, a 98-foot-long infinity pool, and breathtaking views of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, there is no doubt Villa K will make an unforgettable getaway.
Interested in booking your own stay? Check out Welcome Beyond here.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Studio KO, Youssef El Gharad
Structural Engineer: Akram Etudes
Exterior Design: ORTIS Company, Ahmed Bentaher
Structural work: Chibani, Mr Barrada
Electricals: Lahlij Entramis
Exterior Carpentry: Mimouni Art Vitrage
Interior Carpentry: Agouim
Plaster Work: Abddeljalil
