Soak Up the Sun at This Spectacular Moroccan Retreat
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Composed of cubic modules, a minimalist Moroccan villa encourages relaxation while referencing local building traditions.

Designed by the creative French duo behind Studio KO, this serene five-bedroom retreat is located in the small town of Tagadert. 

Featuring elegant minimalist interiors, a 98-foot-long infinity pool, and breathtaking views of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, there is no doubt Villa K will make an unforgettable getaway.

The villa is composed of earthen building materials that echo both the arid landscape and the traditional structures of the surrounding local villages.

The villa has five bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, fireplaces, and air conditioning.

The villa features striking minimalist interiors. Thanks to multiple expansive windows, natural light is able to pour inside, creating a bright, airy vibe. 

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors frame the gorgeous outdoor views. 

The geometric volumes reference local building traditions. 

A rectangular infinity pool is set perpendicular to the facade, making it the perfect spot for cooling off in the Moroccan heat.

Surrounded by bucolic countryside scenery, the villa is only 25 minutes from Marrakech. 

A view of the villa from the edge of the pool. 

Interested in booking your own stay? Check out Welcome Beyond here.

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Studio KO, Youssef El Gharad 

Structural Engineer: Akram Etudes 

Exterior Design: ORTIS Company, Ahmed Bentaher

Structural work: Chibani, Mr Barrada 

Electricals: Lahlij Entramis 

Exterior Carpentry: Mimouni Art Vitrage 

Interior Carpentry: Agouim 

Plaster Work: Abddeljalil

