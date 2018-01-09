A Modernist Time Capsule by Erno Goldfinger Asks $4M

If the name Goldfinger rings a bell, it is probably due to the fact that the temperamental "bad boy" architect, best known for his Brutalist concrete high-rises, also inspired the James Bond villain of the same name. Standing in contrast to these severe towers is the Teesdale House, a Grade II-listed historic property, now listed through Savills for £3,000,000 (approximately $4,060,740).

Get the Real Estate Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe





Perry was among the first entrepreneurs to develop trade between China and Great Britain in the 1950s and 1960s; fittingly, the layout and interiors of the home show both Eastern and Western influences. The large budget for the project enabled Goldfinger to express himself in high-end and luxury finishes—many of these details still in place.



The approach to the Teesdale House is via discreet gates which lead to a sweeping driveway. The flat-roofed, one-level, post-and-beam construction is clad in timber and features floor-to-ceiling glazing which look out onto four acres of the home's stunning, countryside property.







The midcentury home is split into two wings with a central glass conservatory—which set in a courtyard and currently being used as a dining room—dividing them.









Four bedrooms are tucked into the personal living space, each with their own gorgeous views of the property. The master bedroom suite is complete with a large ensuite bathroom.

















The minimalist interiors focus on the materials, such as the exposed beams and glass paired with white floor tiles.











A large open-plan living room and dining room open to the south-facing terrace, which provides a fantastic space for entertaining.







The Teesdale House sits within the village of Windlesham, Surrey, and is a short drive from the historic towns of Ascot and Windsor, where two prominent events on the British social calendar take place: the famous race meeting of Royal Ascot and the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show.