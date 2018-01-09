A Modernist Time Capsule by Erno Goldfinger Asks $4M
Real Estate + European Homes

A Modernist Time Capsule by Erno Goldfinger Asks $4M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Commissioned by businessman Jack Perry in 1967, the Teesdale House is the only post-war British home by the Hungarian-born architect Erno Goldfinger still in its original condition.

If the name Goldfinger rings a bell, it is probably due to the fact that the temperamental "bad boy" architect, best known for his Brutalist concrete high-rises, also inspired the James Bond villain of the same name. Standing in contrast to these severe towers is the Teesdale House, a Grade II-listed historic property, now listed through Savills for £3,000,000 (approximately $4,060,740).

Perry was among the first entrepreneurs to develop trade between China and Great Britain in the 1950s and 1960s; fittingly, the layout and interiors of the home show both Eastern and Western influences. The large budget for the project enabled Goldfinger to express himself in high-end and luxury finishes—many of these details still in place.

The approach to the Teesdale House is via discreet gates which lead to a sweeping driveway. The flat-roofed, one-level, post-and-beam construction is clad in timber and features floor-to-ceiling glazing which look out onto four acres of the home's stunning, countryside property.

The midcentury home is split into two wings with a central glass conservatory—which set in a courtyard and currently being used as a dining room—dividing them. 

Four bedrooms are tucked into the personal living space, each with their own gorgeous views of the property. The master bedroom suite is complete with a large ensuite bathroom

The minimalist interiors focus on the materials, such as the exposed beams and glass paired with white floor tiles.

A large open-plan living room and dining room open to the south-facing terrace, which provides a fantastic space for entertaining. 

The Teesdale House sits within the village of Windlesham, Surrey, and is a short drive from the historic towns of Ascot and Windsor, where two prominent events on the British social calendar take place: the famous race meeting of Royal Ascot and the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.