Own This Iconic Glass Home in Salt Lake City For $950K

Built in 1965 by Salt Lake City architect John Sugden—a student of Mies van der Rohe—the Emigration Canyon abode was originally designed to serve as a studio for Sugden's own practice, as well as a residence for his then business partner, Charlie Griffin. Constructed on two levels with two separate entrances, the building was not connected internally until 1998 when it was transformed into a single-family residence.

After having been carefully preserved, the 1,800-square-foot home is now being listed for $950,000. Scroll ahead for a glimpse inside historic piece of Salt Lake City architecture.