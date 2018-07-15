Glass and Stone Combine to Dazzling Effect on California's Central Coast
When a pair of empty nesters decided to trade San Francisco for a more rural refuge, they turned to Carmel–based practice Studio Schicketanz to bring their retirement home to life.
Set atop a cleared knoll punctuated with mature oaks, the home—known as Tehama 1—is grounded in crisp and clean modernism, yet also embraces its spectacular scenery with ample glazing and a natural material palette.
Spread out over 3,521 square feet, the single-story residence comprises a main dwelling and an adjacent guesthouse linked with a shared outdoor courtyard. Textured stone walls and plaster—rustic contrasts to floor-to-ceiling glazing framed with metal—define the low-lying volumes.
"The home is organized into a 14-foot-high, rectangular, glass-and-wood volume which runs north/south at the edge of the forest and the more solid plaster cubes which penetrate the glass," explains Studio Schicketanz. "While the all-glass entry and living areas are open to the surrounding nature, the plaster cubes offer intimate spaces to retreat to."
The interiors continue the neutral and natural aesthetic with reclaimed teak floors, a fir ceiling, and a continuous connection with the landscape.
"The height differential allows for perfect cross ventilation on hot days while a large southern overhang assures protection from the sun during the summer and for the desired solar gain in the winter," adds the firm.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Studio Schicketanz, Inc.
Builder/ General Contractor: Hunt Brothers Construction
Structural Engineer: Duckbrew, Inc.
Landscape Design: Bernard Trainor Associates
Lighting Design: OHM Lighting
