A Vietnamese Abode Draws In Light With a Glass Atrium
Named for the tapering roof structure that funnels sunlight into a small garden atrium, Hopper House in the Quảng An region of Vietnam pays homage to the architectural traditions of the northern part of the country while featuring a modern layout and streamlined interiors.
The concrete, wood, steel, and slate home resides in a dense neighborhood. In the renovation of the 2,583-square-foot residence, Hanoi studio AHL Architects wove in design elements from traditional, Northern Vietnamese architecture—such as incorporating a gabled, village-style wooden "house" in the interior, and wooden screen doors—to create an efficient, contemporary residence.
The clean white walls, grey cement floors, and a simple, neutral color scheme imbues the interiors with a modern, minimalist feel.
"From the outside we wanted to convey a very familiar feeling," says Hung. "But after passing through the front door, the viewer should be amazed at the creative variations despite the familiarity of the structures."
