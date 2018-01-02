This Modern Stone Cabin Looks Like It Belongs in Middle-Earth

London-based firm McLean Quinlan was asked to create a vacation home that could take advantage of its spectacular location outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming, while also blending in. The resulting design "unites elements of both European chalet and classic American cabin," says the firm. Architect Fiona McLean travelled the area for inspiration and especially appreciated the Cunningham Cabin, an 1888 Appalachian-style ranch house in Grand Teton National Park.

Now, the long and low-slung home is nestled into its four-acre site. For the interior, McLean Quinlan limited the materials palette to fir and hemlock, then balanced the wood with soft white plaster walls and stone accents. Substantial openings frame the panoramic canyon views. By aligning the openings in the main living area, they created a pass-through effect, successfully seeming to merge the new home with its landscape.