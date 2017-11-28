An Off-the-Grid Prefab in Australia Uses Salvaged Iron as Camo

Design/build firm Modscape built this single-module home in their Brooklyn factory and installed it on-site in just one day. Commissioned by a client who splits his time between Australia and France, the 700-square-foot cabin was designed to withstand long periods of vacancy without drawing unwanted attention.



Stay up to Date on the Latest in Prefab Homes Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

"[The client] didn’t want to worry about people breaking into it when he wasn’t there," said Jan Gyrn, managing director at Modscape. "So we took from the surrounding architecture to create a dwelling that to people driving by on the road would look like a shed. He wanted it to be quite subdued…almost like it didn’t exist." To disguise the home, Jan and his team clad the boxy cabin in recycled, corrugated iron sourced from salvage yards.

The entire building, from the cladding to the fixtures, was finished in Modscape’s factory and cost about $146,000. Six-panel construction was used for the shell, bolstered with the heavy insulation, to achieve an R-value of 5.7. All the windows are low-E and double-glazed.

The completed cabin was shipped five hours from the factory to the property, and the client moved in one week after installation.

"We spent a long time figuring out the siting," explains Jan, adding that the client purchased the property because of its proximity to Australia’s longest river, the Murray River. The home, set on the river’s southern banks, is oriented on a north-south axis to optimize views while minimizing summer heat gain and heat loss in winter.