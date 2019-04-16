Odd Angles Don't Stop This Apartment's Transformation

When Iason Vassiliou bought a two-story apartment in the center of Athens, Greece, in 2008, he wasn’t troubled by its quirks, including an oddly angled wall in the living room and a master bedroom so small that he had to step over his girlfriend, Maria Voutsina, to get out of bed. An electrical engineer whose company makes semiconductor chips, Vassiliou is used to cramming lots of important material into a tiny space. Irregularly shaped rooms seemed like a worthy trade-off for what he was getting: incredible views of Mount Lycabettus, the highest point in Athens, with a whitewashed church at its peak and pine trees at its base.