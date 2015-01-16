A Modern Patisserie in Montreal

The designers conceived the 650-square-foot space a largely monochromatic, black and gray backdrop to both the vibrancy of the streetscape outside and the colorful and whimsically shaped pastries on display. All of the pastries are made on-site in a production space at the rear of the shop. It is separated from the retail area by a mid-height wall that encourages the sounds and smells from the kitchen to permeate the boutique.