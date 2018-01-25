A Modern Octagonal Barn House in Upstate New York Asks $1.28M

The barn house’s designer is award-winning, New York-based architectural and interior designer Angela Patterson, whose credits include store planning and design for Bergdorf Goodman and Calvin Klein.

More recently, Patterson has been devoting her time to designing contemporary, loft-like homes in rural locales, such as this Hillsdale property in upstate New York. The residence marries the purity of Greek architecture with the agricultural forms of the Hudson Valley, and is united by Patterson's signature clean, minimalist interior concepts.

"Country lofts offer a lifestyle for those who want to live close to nature but still enjoy the amenities of modern life, in a setting that brings the past into the present," says Patterson, who designed the house to be economically built, energy-efficient, easy to maintain, and pure.

The 2,200-square-foot, octagonal barn is constructed mainly of steel and glass with a framework of 2-by-12 feet walls. Large glass walls flood the interiors with sunlight.

Furnishings include a 1953 Revolt chair by F. Kramer, a Robert Rauschenberg chair, a 1968 sofa by Kazuhide Takahama, a freestanding rectangular, brushed steel bathtub from Signature Hardware, a table by Paola Navone, and items designed by Patterson.

Corrugated aluminum make up the exterior roof and sidings, and sliding barn doors were placed on the exterior of the glass walls.

In the living areas of the two-bedroom, two-bath property is a large floating fireplace, high ceilings crowned with a cupola that brings in even more natural light, and a sleek kitchen and dining area that looks out to the serene woodlands.

Polished concrete floors and two streamlined bathrooms of glass and steel add a touch of industrial cool to the elegant, art gallery-like space. The ensuite in the master bedroom is equipped with seven shower heads and a whirlpool.

Conceived as a place for the homeowner to reconnect with nature and enjoy the changing landscape of the four seasons, this house makes a great residence or weekend retreat.