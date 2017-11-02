Discover a Nature-Immersed Retreat For Sale in the Heart of Wine Country

The design of this wood-and-cement home in Northern California's St. Helena was inspired by the owners’ desire for a peaceful sanctuary that would be large and elegant enough to entertain friends. Because of the hillside location, San Francisc0-based Pfau Long Architecture chose to orient each programmatic space distinctly in order to maximize views of the dramatic landscape beyond, while still maintaining a fluidity between inside and outside through sliding doors and a glass facade. As a result, it provides a feeling of being outdoors in nature, even when you're inside. It's now on the market for $7.95 million.

Note: We're happy to report that this home made it out safely through the devastating fires that recently broke out in the area. Our sincerest thoughts go out to everyone affected and wish the best for the community as they begin to rebuild.



Get the Real Estate Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe





For the exterior, the architects selected simple materials that would age gracefully while feeling both natural and appropriate for the tranquil setting. They decided on cement stucco for the lower level and vertically oriented cedar planks for other areas. Cedar, a commonly used building material in the United States, is known for its decay- and insect-resistant properties, as well as its organic weathering in both wet and dry climates.





Inside the home, hand-poured and patina-polished concrete floors continue the sense of organic craft in the home, which contrasts with a glass staircase and industrial-inspired cross-bracing in the bar area. A concrete mantle flanked with custom wood molding and shelving create a rustic, homey feel, while a flowing water wall at the end of the living space brings the outdoors in. Darker tones from the wooden shelving and furniture in the living area are balanced by expanses of white walls, delicate light fixtures, and views that look out to the landscape.







Custom art and accent furniture bring personality and character to the interiors, while modern furniture pieces combined with more traditional textiles make the space warm and approachable. Sliding glass doors open up to the patio and landscape beyond.



Even in the master bedroom (complete with a spa-like en-suite bathroom), views are prioritized, with floor-to-ceiling glazing and sliding doors, offering views directly from the bed out to the rolling hills beyond. Selective punches of color and texture keep the space bright and airy.







On the grounds of the home, an attached garage provides convenience, while a jacuzzi, pool, and outdoor shower are perfect for unwinding and taking in the views. Even at the pool area, wood and concrete continue to interplay and relate to the plants and rocky hillside.





Outdoor dining and lounging are also an option, with cooking areas, a bonfire, and multiple locations with outdoor tables and seating. The outdoor grill and custom table and benches are particularly secluded within trees and landscapes—yet just steps away from the pool.

