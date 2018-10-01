A Modern Mountain Lodge That Will Make You Love Winter Like Never Before

Posted up on a hilltop directly across from Hunter Mountain is a 38-room boutique hotel that puts a fresh spin on the classic wooded Catskill lodge. Surrounded by hiking trails, skiing slopes, and masses of wildlife, Scribner’s Catskill Lodge has become a place where both urbanites and outdoor adventurers can escape year-round and have everything they could want at their fingertips. Because of its proximity to New York City—just two hours away by train—it’s become a refuge where city dwellers can get away and connect with the region’s history, character, and sense of exploration.

When the property was first designed by Guy Chirico Sr. in 1966, it was built with a modernist approach to be the Scribner Hollow Motor Lodge. It took place during a time when the Catskills started to become one of the hottest places to be for NYC-dwellers who wanted to escape for the weekend. Since then, the Hudson Valley has seen a substantial amount of growth that caters to creatives seeking an inspirational refuge.

When Studio Tack was brought on to revive the 1960s structure, they set out to showcase the history and charm of the property—but to do it through a modern lens. They preserved the eccentricities that make the property so special, but brought it into the modern world with fresh new furnishings, updated materials, and a relaxed, bohemian vibe.



For this season, weekday room rates begin at $165 per night, while the weekend suites begin at $450 per night. To learn more, check out their website here.