A Modern Mountain Lodge That Will Make You Love Winter Like Never Before
A Modern Mountain Lodge That Will Make You Love Winter Like Never Before

By Paige Alexus
The cultural renaissance that continues to thrive in New York’s Hudson Valley extends its reach to the Catskills with an eclectic mountain chalet that’s been updated by Brooklyn-based design group, Studio Tack.

Posted up on a hilltop directly across from Hunter Mountain is a 38-room boutique hotel that puts a fresh spin on the classic wooded Catskill lodge. Surrounded by hiking trails, skiing slopes, and masses of wildlife, Scribner’s Catskill Lodge has become a place where both urbanites and outdoor adventurers can escape year-round and have everything they could want at their fingertips. Because of its proximity to New York City—just two hours away by train—it’s become a refuge where city dwellers can get away and connect with the region’s history, character, and sense of exploration.

When the property was first designed by Guy Chirico Sr. in 1966, it was built with a modernist approach to be the Scribner Hollow Motor Lodge. It took place during a time when the Catskills started to become one of the hottest places to be for NYC-dwellers who wanted to escape for the weekend. Since then, the Hudson Valley has seen a substantial amount of growth that caters to creatives seeking an inspirational refuge.

When Studio Tack was brought on to revive the 1960s structure, they set out to showcase the history and charm of the property—but to do it through a modern lens. They preserved the eccentricities that make the property so special, but brought it into the modern world with fresh new furnishings, updated materials, and a relaxed, bohemian vibe. 

For this season, weekday room rates begin at $165 per night, while the weekend suites begin at $450 per night. To learn more, check out their website here

While preserving original structural details, Studio Tack introduced an airy, relaxed vibe to the rooms by painting the walls and ceilings white. The dark wood floors are layered with vintage, patterned rugs while the seating areas are complete with built-in custom seating pieces.&nbsp;

The 12 different room types are furnished with pieces designed by Fort Standard, Fern, Samuel Moyer Furniture, and Vermont Farm Table. You’ll also find wall art—including photography and hand-woven tapestries—by Emily Johnston and The Catskill Kiwi.

Among the 38 available rooms, there are two special suites on the top floor that have their own private balconies and large living areas.

Each room’s bathroom is equipped with showers lined with Terracotta tile, modern rain showers, and skin and haircare products made exclusively for Scribner’s.

In order to preserve the structural quirks throughout the property, many rooms boast high-peaked ceilings, lofted areas, and sleeping spaces. Many rooms also have their own fireplace or cast-iron stove.

The exterior of the structure is wrapped with a board-and-batten facade made of locally-milled wood that's been finished with a dark stain. It’s balanced out by sections of natural pine and cedar.

At the on-property restaurant, Prospect, an experienced team puts a playful twist on traditional mountain cuisine. Studio Tack designed it to be a warm and cozy gathering place for both hotel guests and seasonal visitors.

Inspired by the history of mountain cuisine, the restaurant references sophisticated Swiss fare, while instilling a relaxed, après-ski mood.

The restaurant looks out to 270-degree views of the Catskill Mountains and takes in ample natural light.

The restaurant team sources ingredients from the Hudson Valley as much as possible, while creating shareable dishes that celebrate eccentricity. Shown here is their Chamomile Panna Cotta.

A communal fire pit on the wrapped patio offers a space to relax outdoors while being fully immersed in the mountains.

You’ll also find a 1,850-square-foot library lounge that can be used as an event space if desired.

If you know of a hotel or lodge that you'd like to share with us, send us a note to community@dwell.com.