A Modern Liquor Market in Culver City Reminds the Neighborhood to Drink Well
Renovations + Lifestyle

By Jenny Xie
Los Angeles-based Project M Plus turns a dilapidated liquor store into a European-inspired retail space that caters to a wide range of wine lovers, beer aficionados, and spirit connoisseurs.

Denizens of Culver City, California, can now enjoy a steep upgrade from the everyday liquor store with Hi-Lo Liquor Market, transformed by Silver Lake-based design and branding studio Project M Plus. The once-derelict storefront now resides behind an eye-catching red facade with brass-gilded details; a mosaic tile entryway reminds visitors to "Drink well." The minimalist, utilitarian interiors are outfitted with Baltic Birch plywood shelving, while exposed white beams contribute to an open, light-filled atmosphere. 

"When our friends came to us with this idea, we fell in love with the concept," says Cleo Murnane, cofounder and creative director at Project M Plus. "We used the name as a jumping off point in the design so you literally step through this old world, European threshold into a pared down, modern space."

The store’s name telegraphs what’s in stock as well. From top shelf, oak-aged Kentucky whiskey, to local Californian wines, to affordable 30-packs of beer that customers can grab on their way to a barbecue, Hi-Lo has all your bases covered. A frozen treats freezer has goodies for those under 21, and a large beer cooler in the back holds juices, mixers, chilled wine, and bubbles.

With a fresh, clean vibe that’s family-friendly, Hi-Lo Liquor Market is sure to become a neighborhood favorite. 