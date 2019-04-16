A Pitched-Roof Dwelling on Scotland's Isle of Skye
Dwell Magazine + Cabins

A Pitched-Roof Dwelling on Scotland's Isle of Skye

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds / Photos by Andrew Lee
A modern house steeped in heritage, history, and spirituality emerges on the fringes of Scotland’s Isle of Skye.

In the Hebrides, an archipelago off Scotland’s northwest coast, longhouses—narrow single-room dwellings—have been part of the regional vernacular for more than 1,000 years. Historically, builders used what was available from the land—namely stone, turf, and thatch—to craft the pitched-roof structures. Dualchas Architects, a local firm with offices in Glasgow and on the Isle of Skye, drew from this no-nonsense typology when they designed a modern home for writer, London Business School professor, and practicing Buddhist Dominic Houlder. "Part of our firm’s ambition is to promote the value of our architectural heritage and to reinforce confidence in our culture," says principal architect Neil Stephen.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.