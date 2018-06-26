An Elegant Abode Embraces Nature Without Waiving Privacy
When In Situ Studio was tapped to design a modern home in Raleigh, North Carolina, they were presented with a tricky challenge: to create an expansive indoor-outdoor living experience while simultaneously preserving the family's privacy.
"Both of these priorities were at odds with the small corner lot they had purchased," the architects explain.
Yet, with strategic massing, the architects have achieved both goals by splitting the 3,097-square-foot, single-story home into three distinct volumes, with the public and private wings separated by a glass hallway.
To emphasize a strong connection with the landscape, the team has placed the living spaces in a glazed "living pavilion" in the rear where the forest and pond are framed with full-height glazing. The private wing is located near the street—a layout that departs from the conventional norm.
To mitigate the site’s nine-foot change in elevation, the architects have elevated the home on concrete masonry units (CMU) of varying heights.
Burnished CMU walls also clad the private wing—which houses the bedrooms, bathrooms, office, laundry area, and a large workspace—to give the volume a solid appearance.
In contrast, the elevated living pavilion—consisting of the kitchen, living area, dining room, and screened porch—is constructed mainly of glass and Ipe wood and is carefully shielded from view.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: In Situ Studio
Contractor: Aiello Builders Inc.
Structural Engineer: Lysaght & Associates Structural Engineers
