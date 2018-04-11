Try Dwell+ For Free
Own This Alluring Sculptural Abode in Austin For $3.1M
View Photos
Real Estate

Own This Alluring Sculptural Abode in Austin For $3.1M

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Set on five acres in the Cuernavaca neighborhood of Austin, Texas, a sculptural modern home that was designed with a strong appreciation for careful craftsmanship hits the market.

Designed by Austin–based AlterStudio, the 4,223-square-foot Tumbleweed Residence reflects the original homeowner's desire to embrace simple materials, while celebrating a deep appreciation for thoughtful craftsmanship. Now this stunning five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home has been listed for $3,100,000. Scroll ahead for a glimpse inside this thoughtfully designed modern residence. 

The property is comprised of three distinct sculptural volumes. The simplified and abstracted white stucco forms and curvilinear roofs create a distinct composition within the landscape. In contrast, bold, tactile materials define the interiors. The home features an open plan kitchen, dining area, and living room, which all house wide plank hickory pecan floors and ceilings. 

The living space features plenty of natural light, and opens to the patio and pool area.

The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools. 

Here is a look at the kitchen and dining area from the other angle. The handmade black-walnut cabinets are elegantly juxtaposed against the use of stainless steel. More so, all of the steel beams, railings, and other metalwork in the home were originally handcrafted onsite by local blacksmiths.

While the kitchen features seating, a more formal dining area is only a few steps away. 

The dining area overlooks the yard.

One of the homes' five bedrooms opens to the yard. 

A peek at another bright and minimalist bedroom. 

The home features four-and-a-half baths. The one above has two sinks and a stylish penny-tile shower. 

Designed for maximum flexibility, each room is capable for multiple uses.

 For instance, this huge utility room could do double-duty as a craft room.

A separate studio provides a hideaway for work or creative pursuits.

There is also a workspace in the studio. 

The studio features a kitchen and sleeping loft so it can serve as self-sufficient guest quarters. 

A look at the loft bed.

The living space extends outside to a pool and lawn. 

The pool area is perfectly designed for outdoor entertaining. 

The pool area even features an outdoor kitchen. 

The studio seen in the background here is adjacent to the home.

Another view of the studio and home. 

As you can see from above, the stucco volumes create a distinct sculptural composition within the landscape.  

810 N Tumbleweed Trail is now being listed for $3,100,000,00 by Moreland Properties. You can see the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.