Own This Alluring Sculptural Abode in Austin For $3.1M

Set on five acres in the Cuernavaca neighborhood of Austin, Texas, a sculptural modern home that was designed with a strong appreciation for careful craftsmanship hits the market.
Designed by Austin–based AlterStudio, the 4,223-square-foot Tumbleweed Residence reflects the original homeowner's desire to embrace simple materials, while celebrating a deep appreciation for thoughtful craftsmanship. Now this stunning five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home has been listed for $3,100,000. Scroll ahead for a glimpse inside this thoughtfully designed modern residence.
810 N Tumbleweed Trail is now being listed for $3,100,000,00 by Moreland Properties. You can see the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
