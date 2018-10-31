A Sleek Lake Tahoe Retreat Shows Off an Impressive Art Collection

Located on a low bluff with distant views of Martis Valley, adjacent to the Tahoe National Forest, the Martis Camp house was built as a summer getaway and winter ski retreat for a San Francisco family with two daughters. Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton took a restrained approach to the modern farmhouse aesthetic, composing the 4,812-square-foot home out of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes.

The open interior layout features a double-height great room that unfolds naturally with easy transitions between the distinct spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows create a sense of lightness and transparency. The interiors were a collaboration between the homeowner, who is an artist and an art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio —who used to babysit the family's daughters and also worked on the interiors of the family's primary residence in San Francisco.

"With a background in art and a great eye for color, space, proportion, [the homeowner] was just as much a collaborative part of the process," says Haines. "We created a unique home particular to who they are. Their primary residence is a thoughtful juxtaposition of very traditional architecture layered with modern pieces, and the design for this project couldn’t be more different. With her vacation home, she was looking for something completely new." Working together, the two came up with a spectacular mix of bespoke furniture and exotic vintage finds in addition to showcasing pieces from the homeowner's personal collection.