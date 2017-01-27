A Modern Design of a Residence in San Marino

The design team has examined the surrounding context to the proposed site sand following the regulations established by the City zoning and the approach of integrating designed by creating several volumes at different heights stepping up gradually from the front setback line. The location of the detached garage and its connecting driveway at the back of the lot follows the existing neighborhood’s house typologies.



We are creating a green buffer between the front porch and the noisy street creating a transitional space that celebrates as well one of the design feature of the adopted architectural style imposed by the San Marino Mission district's regulations.

The landscape of the front yard is simple and drought tolerant minimizing water consumption. The main access to the house is through an entry courtyard that separates the pedestrian and vehicular movements. The internal layout of the house is conceived around a courtyard allowing all the rooms to have natural light and ventilation.





