Spain's Basque Coast Gets a New Modern Hotel With a Michelin-Starred Restaurant

With 22 rooms and spectacular views of the Cantabrian Sea, Hotel Akelarre is a new boutique hotel designed by Marta Urtasun and Pedro Rica of the Madrid-based architecture studio Mecanismo . The hotel was built around Akelarre , a three-Michelin-star "New Basque Cuisine" restaurant run by renowned chef Pedro Subijana.

This photo of Hotel Akelarre's exterior provides a look at the guest room terraces.

A shared outdoor space with breathtaking views features six slightly sunken decks for lounging and conversation

Comprised of five stone cubicles that are built into the hillside facing the sea, the structure features a rooftop deck with slightly sunken outdoor pits for guests to enjoy. The terraces are connected by a series of planked decking and landscaped gardens that offer a spectacular panoramic view of the coastline.

The hotel is filled with natural materials such as stone, wood, and linen.

The hotel's interiors are equally notable for their elegant and contemporary decor that emphasizes the use of natural materials. The common areas are paneled in wood—a theme that runs throughout the public spaces—seamlessly interconnecting them. The minimalist guest rooms also feature warm wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. Interiors are furnished with pieces from Spanish furniture maker Kettal , including the collaborative collections Bitta and Boma by Rodolfo Dordoni , Park Life by Jasper Morrison , and Cala by Doshi Levien .

The common areas are completely paneled in wood, which creates a consistent thread throughout.

In addition to its own restaurant, the hotel is complete with a smart wellness center, lounge, wine cellar, and a relaxed snack bar called Oteiza, which features Subijana's cuisine in a more relaxed setting. With beautiful design and furnishings, innovative architecture, Michelin star-rated food, and a picturesque coastline, Hotel Akelarre has all the elements you need—and more—for a perfect escape to Spain.

Rooms for Hotel Akelarre can be booked here.