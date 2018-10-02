Spain's Basque Coast Gets a New Modern Hotel With a Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Lifestyle + Travel

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Located just outside San Sebastián overlooking the Basque Coast in Spain, a beautiful modern hotel has emerged from Monte Igueldo that holds a three-Michelin-star restaurant and modern furnishings from Kettal.

With 22 rooms and spectacular views of the Cantabrian Sea, Hotel Akelarre is a new boutique hotel designed by Marta Urtasun and Pedro Rica of the Madrid-based architecture studio Mecanismo. The hotel was built around Akelarre, a three-Michelin-star "New Basque Cuisine" restaurant run by renowned chef Pedro Subijana. 

This photo of Hotel Akelarre's exterior provides a look at the guest room terraces.  

A shared outdoor space with breathtaking views features six slightly sunken decks for lounging and conversation

Comprised of five stone cubicles that are built into the hillside facing the sea, the structure features a rooftop deck with slightly sunken outdoor pits for guests to enjoy. The terraces are connected by a series of planked decking and landscaped gardens that offer a spectacular panoramic view of the coastline. 

The hotel is filled with natural materials such as stone, wood, and linen.

The hotel's interiors are equally notable for their elegant and contemporary decor that emphasizes the use of natural materials.  The common areas are paneled in wood—a theme that runs throughout the public spaces—seamlessly interconnecting them. The minimalist guest rooms also feature warm wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. Interiors are furnished with pieces from Spanish furniture maker Kettal, including the collaborative collections Bitta and Boma by Rodolfo DordoniPark Life by Jasper Morrison, and Cala by Doshi Levien.  

The common areas are completely paneled in wood, which creates a consistent thread throughout.

In addition to its own restaurant, the hotel is complete with a smart wellness center, lounge, wine cellar, and a relaxed snack bar called Oteiza, which features Subijana's cuisine in a more relaxed setting. With beautiful design and furnishings, innovative architecture, Michelin star-rated food, and a picturesque coastline, Hotel Akelarre has all the elements you need—and more—for a perfect escape to Spain. 

Rooms for Hotel Akelarre can be booked here.

The lounge offers direct access to the deck and terraces.


The wellness center is divided into two areas: a wet zone with a stone swimming pool, sauna, and Turkish bath; plus a separate zone for spa treatments. 


The wellness center is filled with lounge chairs from Kettal. 


The warmth of the natural materials is consistent throughout the project and most evident in the minimalist guest rooms. 


The rooms offer terraces with unparalleled views of the coast.


Shown here is a view of one of the terraces, which is furnished with Kettal's Bitta collection by Rodolfo Dordoni. 


The terraces are connected by a series of planked decking and landscaped gardens and offer spectacular panoramic views of the coastline. 

Project name: Hotel Akelarre

Year built: 2016–2017

Architects: Marta Urtasun and Pedro Rica, Mecanismo

Builder/general contractor: Orizki S.L. 

Civil engineer: Eos

Landscape design: Mecanismo

Lighting design: Mecanismo

Interior design: Mecanismo

Sound: Bang & Olufsen