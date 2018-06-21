Vivid Accent Colors Turn This Tiny Abode Into a Dreamy Oasis

A design duo transform their Manhattan apartment from dark and cramped to sleek and loft-like.
After acquiring a 520-square-foot apartment in the city's lovely Chelsea neighborhood, architectural designers Daniel Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir, co-founders of BoND, decided to renovate the space for themselves.
Located on the third floor of a building constructed in 1910, the unit's original layout featured three distinct areas: a living room and bedroom at opposite ends, and a narrow corridor/kitchen connecting the two.
To create one large, continuous space, the designers removed interior partitions to emphasize the apartment's long and narrow proportions. This linearity is now highlighted both by the direction the flooring runs, as well as through the long, inset lighting fixtures.
For the fixtures and furnishings of the apartment, the duo sought to combine custom details—like the reflective metal cladding of the original brick fireplace—with richly colored off-the-shelf pieces.
In the kitchen, they altered IKEA cabinets and installed a marble slab for a countertop and backsplash.
Project Credits:
Architecture & Design: Daniel Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir
