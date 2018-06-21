Try Dwell+ for FREE
Vivid Accent Colors Turn This Tiny Abode Into a Dreamy Oasis
Small Spaces + Home Tours

Vivid Accent Colors Turn This Tiny Abode Into a Dreamy Oasis

By Kate Reggev
View 8 Photos
A design duo transform their Manhattan apartment from dark and cramped to sleek and loft-like.

After acquiring a 520-square-foot apartment in the city's lovely Chelsea neighborhood, architectural designers Daniel Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir, co-founders of BoND, decided to renovate the space for themselves. 

Bold, saturated tones contrast beautifully with the metallic finishes and neutral colors that characterize the furnishings in the living room.

Located on the third floor of a building constructed in 1910, the unit's original layout featured three distinct areas: a living room and bedroom at opposite ends, and a narrow corridor/kitchen connecting the two. 

Thanks to the glazed partition, views from the living room continue directly into the kitchen area and bedroom.

To create one large, continuous space, the designers removed interior partitions to emphasize the apartment's long and narrow proportions. This linearity is now highlighted both by the direction the flooring runs, as well as through the long, inset lighting fixtures. 

White shelving blends in seamlessly with the crisp, white walls. 

For the fixtures and furnishings of the apartment, the duo sought to combine custom details—like the reflective metal cladding of the original brick fireplace—with richly colored off-the-shelf pieces. 

In the kitchen, they altered IKEA cabinets and installed a marble slab for a countertop and backsplash.

Integrated appliances now keep the area simple, modern, and efficient, and the narrow counter runs along the hallway to provide extra space for storage.

Located at the opposite end of the apartment from the living room, the bedroom remains light and bright throughout the day.

Shop the Look
Knoll Risom Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach
The Risom Lounge Chair was born from a relationship between two of the design world’s most influential characters. Besides being the first piece to be commissioned and manufactured by Knoll, it also raised the need for creating inexpensive, simple furnishings in the United States.
Shop
Gubi Grasshopper Floor Lamp
Design Within Reach
Swedish architect and designer Greta Magnusson Grossman broke through gender barriers to embark on a prolific career.
Shop
Alexander Girard: A Designer's Universe
Amazon
Alexander Girard was one of the most important modern textile artists and interior designers of the 20th century. He combined Pop and Folk art influences to create a colorfully opulent aesthetic language whose impact continues to be felt today.
Shop

The headboard and brick wall provide much-needed texture and depth in the bedroom.

The bathroom has classic square tiles on the walls, rising up to the ceiling for a modern touch.

Project Credits:

Architecture & Design: Daniel Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir

Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample