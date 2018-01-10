A Minimalist Retreat Rises From Old Stone Walls in Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley, New York, property was previously a 2,000-square-foot two, two-and-a-half story house. The clients commissioned Putnam Valley studio TAKATINA to remodel the dwelling, requesting that the architects retain the existing stone wall, which is commonly found in the region.

TAKATINA stripped the house down to its three masonry walls and foundation, and transformed it into a 1,000-square-foot, single-story structure, then added a 300-square-foot basement.

The architects used standing-seam metal for the roof and wrapped the old stone structure in stained cedar siding to create a monolithic barn form that complements the archaic appearance of the rough, rugged stone walls.

The large south-facing sliding doors open out to Brazilian teak deck, and all the windows have frames of thick anodized aluminum plates. The composition of the openings fill the interior with natural light, and create a juxtaposition between the modern finishings inside and the rustic stone surfaces on the outside.

The main living space is loft-like, boasting an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen with 16-foot-high cathedral ceilings and exposed beams. A generously sized north-facing skylight helps the space feel luminous, and a double-height feature wall features a secret compartment for a retractable projector screen.

A dining table with heavy iron legs by Berkshire Products, Tacoma solid wood dining chairs from AllModern, and glass pendants by Unique’s Co. give the dining area a cool, fuss-free industrial look.

In the kitchen area, windows were incorporated into the existing masonry opening to capture views of the sunset.

The bathroom and two simply-furnished bedrooms are located in a new structure on the eastern section of the house.

The ceiling beams in the bedrooms were painted white to capture and reflect the soft sunlight that enters through the windows in the morning.