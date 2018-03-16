This Glass House and "Shiny Shed" Merge With Nature in Minnesota
Minneapolis–based firm ALTUS Architecture + Design have designed a unique 2,850-square-foot residence in Woodland, Minnesota, by marrying glass-house architecture with a reflective "shiny" shed. The single-story property is primed for tranquility, as it sits on a peaceful woodland plateau and overlooks a lush wetland, as well as a calming lake in the distance.
The post-and-beam home's exterior structure is comprised of dark-stained cedar wood and glass that rests atop a stone base.
Within this highly transparent façade are three wood-clad wings connected by corridors. The floor-to-ceiling windows frame the dramatic outdoor landscape and bring an abundance of light into the living areas.
The largest wing includes an open-plan kitchen, living room, and dining area. This space is connected to a shaded patio with a pergola, as well as an office than can also be used as a guest room.
A freestanding cube, which contains the laundry room and bathroom, acts as a buffer that separates the living and dining area in the western side of the wing from the office and wine room to the eastern side.
White walls, walnut floors, exposed wooden beams, minimalist wood cabinetry, a bluestone and blackened steel fireplace, as well as a glass-encased wine storage system give the area a warm, contemporary look.
The western wing is where the master bedroom, den, and bathroom are located, and the eastern wing houses a two-car garage.
To the north of the master bedroom is the detached storage shed with exterior walls covered in mirrored panels.
This shiny shed merges with the surrounding forest to reflect surreal, distorted images of the trees, which creates a sense of dynamism.
Project Credits:
Architecture, lighting and interior design: ALTUS Architecture + Design
Builder: Streeter & Assocaites
Structural engineering: Stroh Engineering
Landscape design: Travis VanLiere
Cabinetry: ALTUS Architecture + Design and Steven Cabinets
Pergola: Great Northern Woodworks
Metal panels for the shed: AllStar Construction