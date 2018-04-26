A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views
View Photos
European Homes + Home Tours

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
About three hours northwest of Stockholm, Villa Sunnanö is a Scandinavian escape that frames a waterfront tableau.

Sunnanö sits where Lake Runn meets one of Sweden's largest rivers—a secluded, yet accessible location perfect for an active, nature-loving family that requested a discreet villa with a strong Scandinavian vibe. Murman Arkitekter’s directive was to design a family home on a north-facing, triangular promontory: surrounded by water and connected to the mainland by a footbridge, it had been overgrown with pine and blueberry bushes and obstructed by large boulders. Initial sketches were made in 2010, then put on hold until 2013. The project was finally completed in 2015. 

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 1 of 20 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Lead architect Hans Murman wanted to take advantage of the site's lakeside location and envisioned a dwelling that makes maximum contact with the surrounding environment—but still preserves the family’s privacy. 

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 2 of 20 -
Photo Categories:

Wood was a natural choice for the building material; the wood facade and "faltak" roof is treated with iron sulfate and resonates with the materiality of the surrounding pine trees and boulders.  

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 3 of 20 -
Photo Categories:


A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 4 of 20 -

A spine-like upper floor forms a central axis that runs through the house and continues to the footbridge. Each room is set in its own wing-like structure ending with individual patio spaces. 

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 5 of 20 -


A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 6 of 20 -


A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 7 of 20 -

The entrance to the south welcomes the visitor as the building's wings stretch out. The kitchen, which sits to the left of the entrance, is bathed in the morning sunlight.  

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 8 of 20 -


A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 9 of 20 -


A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 10 of 20 -

The dining room is set at an angle to the main axis of the building and enjoys a picturesque view of the lake framed by pine trees. 

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 11 of 20 -

The oak and Carrara marble dining room table is Murman’s own design, and has been paired with lighting from Moooi. 

Shop the Look
Moooi Heracleum II Small Pendant Light
Moooi Heracleum II Small Pendant Light
Lumens
The Moooi Heracleum II Small Chandelier is a decorative LED fixture inspired by the Heracleum plant. Here, the "leaves" are 45 polycarbonate lenses and can be freely repositioned by rotating around their stem.
Shop
Lassen Kubus 4 Candle Holder in Black
Lassen Kubus 4 Candle Holder in Black
by Lassen
With a sharp sense of contemporary Functionalist style, Mogens Lassen designed the iconic Kubus candleholder in 1962, a piece once reserved solely for family and close architect colleagues.
Shop
Retreat: The Modern House in Nature
Retreat: The Modern House in Nature
Amazon
The most forward-looking spaces designed for rustic living in the twenty-first century. ﻿Across the globe, architects are creating innovative houses for country living, reimagining the way we escape into the natural world.
Shop
A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 12 of 20 -

Inside the entrance, there is generous room with views in several directions.

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 13 of 20 -

The living room with a fireplace faces the evening sun. 

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 14 of 20 -


A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 15 of 20 -

The media room, sauna, guest room, and gym are located toward the east.

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 16 of 20 -


A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 17 of 20 -

A solid oak floor, contrasted by white walls and ceilings, creates a warm and inviting Nordic atmosphere. 

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 18 of 20 -

All bedrooms are discreetly located upstairs. There are ample views from inside the house, while recessed windows again respect the family's privacy.

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 19 of 20 -

Because there is a risk of the Dalälven river flooding during the spring, regulations dictated that the house must be one meter above the normal water level. This meant that the house had to be raised above ground, which was challenging to achieve without spoiling the surrounding nature. The architects made special effort to not disturb existing boulders and trees throughout the construction.

A Swedish Family's Dreamy Villa Fans Out For Lakeside Views - Photo 20 of 20 -


Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Hans Murman, Murman Arkitekter AB 

Builder/General Contractor: Peter Erelof, FKTS

Structural Engineer: Olle Norrman, Konkrete AB

Civil Engineer: Olle Norrman, Konkrete AB

Landscape Design: Hans Murman, Murman Arkitekter AB

Lighting Design: Hans Murman, Murman Arkitekter AB

Interior Design: Hans Murman, Murman Arkitekter AB

Cabinetry Design,  Lappvattnetts snickeri AB

Flooring: Dinesen