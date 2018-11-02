An Expansive Grass Roof Tops This Modern Brazilian Home
Set amidst rolling hills outside São Paulo, Brazil, this 10,763-square-foot contemporary home designed by Brazilian architecture firm Studio MK27 blends into the landscape with a grand grass roof.
Named after its low-lying horizontal form defined by concrete slabs, the striking abode—known as the Planar House—serves as a weekend home for a family of five and their guests.
"Planar House is a radical exercise in horizontality, an aspect commonly explored in our projects," explains Studio MK27.
The architects took cues from Miesian architecture and set the green-roofed concrete slab—a structural platform with no beams—on a series of slim, cross-shaped metallic pillars.
The interior, also designed by Studio MK27, is organized along a long hallway that separates the row of five en-suite bedrooms on the west side from the service areas—which include the staff bedrooms, the kitchen, and a kid's playroom—on the opposite end.
The living rooms bookend the house on the north and south sides and fully open up to the outdoors through full-height, sliding glass doors.
"The idea was to have a full integration between the inside and the outside," say the architects. "Therefore the house has living rooms at its two ends that are converted into covered terraces when the door frames are opened."
To create contrast with the rigid concrete geometry, the architects added a curving brick wall that winds along the west elevation and wraps partially around the home’s three sides.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Studio MK27
Engineers: Afaconsult
Lighting: Lumini
Landscape: Maria João d'Orey
General Contractor: Fairbanks & Pilnik
