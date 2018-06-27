This Minimalist Bungalow Will Change Color Over Time

"Country living with a modern twist" was the brief for the Family Home Neveklov, a retreat that enjoys a rich connection with a striking Bohemian landscape in more ways than one.

Large windows and terraces connect the home to the outdoors.

Designed by Prague–based ATELIER KUNC architects in collaboration with architect Alzbeta Vrabcova, the 4,090-square-foot abode offers continuous outdoor access and views through an abundance of glazing. Moreover, the home will gradually blend into the surroundings as its timber-clad facade takes on a silver patina over time.

The home is accessed from the west, where the garage is hidden behind a charred timber door.

This close relationship with nature is all part of the team's aim to capture the genius locus of the site—a verdant former orchard tucked away in the middle of Neveklov, a town located less than an hour from Prague.

The gutter is concealed to preserve the home’s minimalist appearance.

The most challenging aspect of the design was reconciling the client’s desires for a contemporary residence with municipal regulations that require homes to harmonize with the rural vernacular. As a result, the architects have crafted a modern saddle-roofed bungalow with Shou Sugi Ban exteriors and a Scandinavian-inspired interior.

The exterior larch facade was treated using Shou Sugi Ban, an ancient Japanese exterior siding technique that involves charring the surface to preserve and protect the wood.

"When designing, we deliberately incorporated the beauty of imperfection—we expect the facade to get patina, the color to go gray, the wooden terraces go silver, the grass and the meadow flowers to grow a little wild, and all that will blend into an organic whole," the architects explain.

The master bedroom overlooks the landscape through a glazed gable wall, which is shaded with a deep overhang.

A sheltered outdoor terrace is located near the heart of the home.

In contrast to the dark facade, the interiors feature predominately white surfaces with black and natural timber accents.

Full-height glazing fills the living room with natural light. The Scandinavian-inspired space is furnished with items like the B&B Italia Fat-Fat table and Vitra Cork Family stools.

The architects have also designed built-in furnishings constructed from white lacquered MDFs and natural oiled oak.

The vaulted ceiling adds to the home's bright and airy character.

"This concept was carried out thanks to the maximum glazing, which makes it possible to enter the terrace from every room, and the house works as a shelter against any discomfort," continues the firm.

The open-plan living room, kitchen, and dining area are handsomely punctuated with Lightyears Caravaggio pendant lights and the dramatic Moooi Random Lights.

A wood-burning stove anchors one side of the dining area that connects to the sheltered outdoor terrace.

A timber wall imbues warmth into the minimalist bedroom.

Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.

Black accents and patterns breath life into the bathroom with a freestanding tub.

A look at the site plan.