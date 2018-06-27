This Minimalist Bungalow Will Change Color Over Time
"Country living with a modern twist" was the brief for the Family Home Neveklov, a retreat that enjoys a rich connection with a striking Bohemian landscape in more ways than one.
Designed by Prague–based ATELIER KUNC architects in collaboration with architect Alzbeta Vrabcova, the 4,090-square-foot abode offers continuous outdoor access and views through an abundance of glazing.
Moreover, the home will gradually blend into the surroundings as its timber-clad facade takes on a silver patina over time.
This close relationship with nature is all part of the team's aim to capture the genius locus of the site—a verdant former orchard tucked away in the middle of Neveklov, a town located less than an hour from Prague.
The most challenging aspect of the design was reconciling the client’s desires for a contemporary residence with municipal regulations that require homes to harmonize with the rural vernacular.
As a result, the architects have crafted a modern saddle-roofed bungalow with Shou Sugi Ban exteriors and a Scandinavian-inspired interior.
"When designing, we deliberately incorporated the beauty of imperfection—we expect the facade to get patina, the color to go gray, the wooden terraces go silver, the grass and the meadow flowers to grow a little wild, and all that will blend into an organic whole," the architects explain.
In contrast to the dark facade, the interiors feature predominately white surfaces with black and natural timber accents.
The architects have also designed built-in furnishings constructed from white lacquered MDFs and natural oiled oak.
"This concept was carried out thanks to the maximum glazing, which makes it possible to enter the terrace from every room, and the house works as a shelter against any discomfort," continues the firm.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: ATELIER KUNC architects
Builder/General Contractor: TFH wooden skeletal houses
Co-Architect: Alzbeta Vrabcova
