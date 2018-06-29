A Modern Mexican Home Rises With Vertical Timber Cladding
When Mexican architect Jorge Gracia began designing a home for his own family, he found it helpful to reframe the project as a commission from an outside client. "The best decision I made was to not think that it was my house," he says. "I’m very happy I did that."
With the pressures of perfectionism set aside, Gracia pulled inspiration from midcentury-modern design to create Casa Ga2, a contemporary home for his family of four.
To make up for the lack of views, the architect has cleverly wrapped the 5,200-square-foot residence around an inner courtyard to create an indoor-outdoor living experience without sacrificing privacy.
"Being raised in the region of Tijuana-San Diego, I’ve always been influenced by midcentury modernism," says Gracia, who fitted the two-story home with iconic pieces, such as a Noguchi table and Eames chairs.
"I feel that the nice weather we have in all of these regions makes us design buildings that respond to the indoor-outdoor living experience."
NuVista sliding pocket doors and full-height glazing blur the line between the interiors and landscaped courtyard. Large openings and sky views lend the home its breezy character.
"The use of concrete walls and wood ceilings on the first floor gives the house a strong and powerful statement and keeps the balance with hard and soft materials all in one space," explains Gracia.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record / General Contractor: Jorge Gracia / Gracia Studio
Structural Engineer: Luis Garcia
Landscape / Lighting / Interior / Cabinetry: Jorge Gracia / Gracia Studio
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.