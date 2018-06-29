A Modern Mexican Home Rises With Vertical Timber Cladding

When Mexican architect Jorge Gracia began designing a home for his own family, he found it helpful to reframe the project as a commission from an outside client. "The best decision I made was to not think that it was my house," he says. "I’m very happy I did that."



With the pressures of perfectionism set aside, Gracia pulled inspiration from midcentury-modern design to create Casa Ga2, a contemporary home for his family of four.