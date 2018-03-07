A Restored Midcentury Jewel by Richard Neutra Hits the Market at $13.5M
Renovations + Midcentury Homes

A Restored Midcentury Jewel by Richard Neutra Hits the Market at $13.5M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Originally built in 1954, the Hammerman House in L.A. underwent a thoughtful renovation by Neutra scholar and architect John Bertram.

Located in the posh neighborhood of Bel Air, 201 Bentley Circle is an updated midcentury gem by Richard Neutra, whose influence over California modernism cannot be overstated. The home was refreshed in the early 2000s by noted Neutra scholar and architect, John Bertram, who updated the home in keeping with the architect’s original plans and expanded the residence with a second-story addition. LA Times reported, "Architect John Bertram oversaw the restoration, adding a second floor following Neutra’s original renderings. The recent addition complements the rest of the home, which has crisp lines and walls of glass."

Nestled in a private, half-acre drive, the home enjoys expansive westward views to the ocean.

The four-bedroom, five-bath, 4,315-square-foot property sits behind a private gate and up a half-acre drive. All of the bedrooms and shared living areas of the home open onto concrete terraces that overlook the landscaped garden and swimming pool. The home is also complete with a Creston Home Automation System, staff accommodations, and a garage. Hammerman House is now being offered for $13,500,000

The home is bathed in natural light, thanks to walls of glass on both sides.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Originally designed as a single-story residence, Hammerman House features clean lines and an robust indoor/outdoor connection.&nbsp;&nbsp;

&nbsp;The kitchen features ash cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.

The kitchen opens to the dining area and living room.&nbsp;

Bertram retained Neutra’s open floor plan and minimalist aesthetic—soft white tones contrast with the dark slate geometric flooring.

The living room includes a fireplace and hidden wet bar.

The upstairs suite offers sweeping wraparound views.&nbsp;

The master suite captures Neutra’s original vision with head-on views, a generous walk-in island closet, and a terrazzo bath with a sunken tub, steam shower, and dual vanity.

The home has been outfitted with the Crestron Home Automation system throughout.

The kitchen and living room open to a large, geometric pool.&nbsp;

The Hammerman House is truly a masterpiece of California modernism.&nbsp;

201 Bentley Circle is on the market for $13,500,000. See the full listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.