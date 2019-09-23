A Renovated Midcentury in San Diego Is Sharp and Sustainable

In 2015, when Danish architect Jesper Pedersen of DNA Design Group was commissioned to work on this midcentury Point Loma home in San Diego, California, his primary intent was to bring it into the present while embracing the spirit and integrity of the classic property's original design. Pederson planned to reconstruct the home—built in 1950 by San Diego’s first modern architect, Lloyd Ruocco—and take advantage of the eco-friendly and sustainable building materials that were not available when it was originally constructed.