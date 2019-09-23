A Historic Icelandic Midcentury Gets an Alluring Modern Twist
In Iceland, a midcentury single-family home originally designed by iconic architect Guðmundur Kr. Kristinsson is treated to a stunning renovation.
Located in the suburbs of Reykjavík, this midcentury gem was first designed in the 1960s by Guðmundur Kr. Kristinsson, one of the first post-war architects in Iceland. However, after being sold, the new homeowners determined the property was in need of a thoughtful revamp in order to be a suitable modern home for their growing family.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Try Dwell+ For FREE
You can cancel at any time.
Save