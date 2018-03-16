Rent This Modular Micro Cabin For Your Next Grecian Getaway
View Photos
Small Spaces + Vacation Homes

Rent This Modular Micro Cabin For Your Next Grecian Getaway

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
This mesmerizing micro home offers an incredible experience at an affordable price in Greece.

From its stunningly sleek interior to its Hellenic whitewash exterior, the Monocabin embodies Greek island architecture in more ways than one. Designed by Milan–based studio Mandalaki as a prototype for a series of tiny homes, this 280-square-foot rental retreat is located in the relaxing oasis of Rhodes—the largest of the Dodecanese island chain in Greece— and is just steps away from the Aegean Sea. 

The home's whitewashed exterior references the widely acclaimed Greek island architecture.

The home's whitewashed exterior references the widely acclaimed Greek island architecture.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Modular concrete panels make up the walls, while clerestory windows help keep the interiors bright and airy.&nbsp;

Modular concrete panels make up the walls, while clerestory windows help keep the interiors bright and airy. 

Photo Categories:
A look at the tiny kitchen. The Monocabin comes with a table, which can be used either inside or outside for al fresco dining.&nbsp;

A look at the tiny kitchen. The Monocabin comes with a table, which can be used either inside or outside for al fresco dining. 

Photo Categories:
Many of the furniture featured in the home are custom-built pieces. For instance, the shelf shown here was designed by Mandalaki.&nbsp;

Many of the furniture featured in the home are custom-built pieces. For instance, the shelf shown here was designed by Mandalaki. 

The crisp white kitchen opens to the bedroom.&nbsp;

The crisp white kitchen opens to the bedroom. 

Here's a quick peek at the interior of the bedroom.&nbsp;

Here's a quick peek at the interior of the bedroom. 

Everything has been designed specifically to fit within the two-room interior.&nbsp;

Everything has been designed specifically to fit within the two-room interior. 

The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window.&nbsp;

The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window. 

The Monocabin also houses a quaint patio that's perfect for outdoor gathering.&nbsp;

The Monocabin also houses a quaint patio that's perfect for outdoor gathering. 

The patio enables guests to dine al fresco.

The patio enables guests to dine al fresco.

Not only is the micro home steps away from the Aegean Sea, but it's close to the nearby town of Ialysos, which has been declared a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO. The property's convenient location gives guests an opportunity to mingle with the locals.

Not only is the micro home steps away from the Aegean Sea, but it's close to the nearby town of Ialysos, which has been declared a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO. The property's convenient location gives guests an opportunity to mingle with the locals.

The site also includes Earth Brick solar lamps designed by Mandalaki.

The site also includes Earth Brick solar lamps designed by Mandalaki.

The Monocabin even comes with an outdoor shower to facilitate open-air living.&nbsp;

The Monocabin even comes with an outdoor shower to facilitate open-air living. 

If you're interested in your own Grecian getaway, you can book your stay at Mandalaki's Monocabin here. Rates start at around $113/night.

Project Credits: 

Architect of record: Mandalaki

Builder: Monocabin

Landscape / Lighting / Interior Design: Mandalaki