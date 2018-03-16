Rent This Modular Micro Cabin For Your Next Grecian Getaway

From its stunningly sleek interior to its Hellenic whitewash exterior, the Monocabin embodies Greek island architecture in more ways than one. Designed by Milan–based studio Mandalaki as a prototype for a series of tiny homes, this 280-square-foot rental retreat is located in the relaxing oasis of Rhodes—the largest of the Dodecanese island chain in Greece— and is just steps away from the Aegean Sea.