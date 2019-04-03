A Mirrored Mexican Home Hides Among a Lush Forest
Located on a lush woodland hillside of Monterrey, Mexico, this reflective retreat—also known as Los Terrenos, meaning The Terrains—has been designed by Mexico City–based architect Tatiana Bilbao, using rammed earth, terracotta clay bricks, and mirrored glass.
The dwelling is comprised of two completed volumes positioned diagonally around a curvilinear pool. The larger rectangular volume has an asymmetrical peaked roof, along with exterior walls clad in mirrored glass that reflect the verdant terrain around it.
"The mirrored glass envelope simultaneously reflects and contains the lush surrounding," says Bilbao.
This larger volume contains the social zones—a simply furnished kitchen, dining area, and living room. Sections of the interior walls here are clad in plywood sheathing for privacy.
On the other side of the rectangular volume is a floor-to-ceiling ceramic latticework screen that’s made of the same terracotta bricks as the terrace. In the day, the light and shadow play created by this screen mimics the dappled sunlight streaming through tree canopies.
From the living lounge, massive hinged doors swing open to connect the interior with the shady terrace.
The second volume has been constructed of clay and rammed-earth bricks, and houses an L-shaped floor plan. Here, two bedrooms are oriented in different directions so that each room frames a different view.
The beds are raised on timber platforms with storage under the stairs to create an interesting stepped topography within each room.
Each bedroom has a retractable glass partition fitted on one of the walls, allowing the interiors to be open to take in the stunning tree views.
Project Credits:
Architecture and interior design: Tatiana Bilbao Estudio
Builder: PARALELO
Structural engineering: Ing. Javier Ribe
Photo stylist: Emma Archer
Photography: Rory Gardiner