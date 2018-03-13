An Elegant Eichler Hits the Market at $1.15M in Northern California
An Elegant Eichler Hits the Market at $1.15M in Northern California

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Enjoy the delightful connection of indoor/outdoor living in this lovingly preserved Marin County Eichler now on the market for $1,1500,000.

There's no doubt you know an Eichler when you see one. The acclaimed Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 properties in California between 1949 to 1966—so many in fact that the iconic homes are practically synonymous with California midcentury modern design. 

Although many of these houses have undergone extensive renovations over the years, this four-bedroom, two-bath home currently on the market has been tastefully updated, preserving many of the original details to embrace the authentic midcentury charm. Keep scrolling to take a peek inside the 1,794-square-foot dwelling.

With a classic post-and-beam flat-roof construction, the front door opens to a bright central atrium, giving the home the iconic indoor/outdoor connection that Eichlers are acclaimed for.&nbsp;

The front door opens to a central atrium, a signature feature of Eichler homes. Also true to form is the dwelling's floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which overlook the backyard. These help invite the outdoors in, while also allowing ample natural light to enter.&nbsp;

The interior of the home unfolds into an open kitchen/living area, creating multiple social spaces for entertaining.

The ceilings have been painted white to create a more expansive sense of space.&nbsp;

Original details, including the Philippine mahogany walls, offer authentic midcentury charm.&nbsp;

The kitchen is now bright and airy, thanks to the central atrium and the open-plan design.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The updated kitchen is now home to a cozy breakfast bar.

The appliances have been updated.&nbsp;

A small eating area overlooks the lush backyard.&nbsp;

There is also a more formal living room, which features a fireplace.&nbsp;

The formal living room is adjacent to the dining area.

The dining area overlooks an outdoor patio.&nbsp;

A look at the open dining room.&nbsp;

The master bedroom overlooks the backyard.&nbsp;

It also features an ensuite bathroom, as well as a large walk-in closet.&nbsp;

An up-close view of the ensuite bathroom.

A hallway overlooking the atrium.&nbsp;

A peek at one of the bedrooms.

A look at the backyard.

A wall of windows lines the rear of the home, allowing for even more natural light.&nbsp;

With many original details still intact, this elegant home is perfect for Eichler lovers.

60 Golden Hinde Boulevard is now being offered for $1,150,000. Check out the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.