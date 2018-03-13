An Elegant Eichler Hits the Market at $1.15M in Northern California
There's no doubt you know an Eichler when you see one. The acclaimed Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 properties in California between 1949 to 1966—so many in fact that the iconic homes are practically synonymous with California midcentury modern design.
Although many of these houses have undergone extensive renovations over the years, this four-bedroom, two-bath home currently on the market has been tastefully updated, preserving many of the original details to embrace the authentic midcentury charm. Keep scrolling to take a peek inside the 1,794-square-foot dwelling.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
60 Golden Hinde Boulevard is now being offered for $1,150,000. Check out the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.