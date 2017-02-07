A Modified A-Frame Overlooking Los Angeles Starts at $699K

Those eyeing the Los Angeles real estate market will have the chance to bid on a 1963 A-frame in Eagle Rock beginning February 12 with the starting price of $699,000. The three-bedroom, three-bath residence previously housed a geologist and professor emeritus at nearby Occidental College, whose son writes in a statement, "The home was designed for people to enjoy. The vaulted ceilings are a sheer delight for their acoustics, and even more, for the view they afford of the San Gabriel Mountains." The main living floor enjoys a floor-to-ceiling glass exposure that invites guests out onto a partially-covered terrace, from which you can glimpse the rock outcropping that gives the neighborhood its name. Says communications manager at Deasy/Penner & Partners Justin Juarez, "A-frames are uncommon in Los Angeles, making this a unique commodity. The view, the natural light, the character all make this a very appealing house."

Set back on a quiet street, the orange double doors on the triangular facade echo the warm glow of light streaming through the window.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Upon entering, the foyer offers dramatic views of the San Gabriel Mountains straight ahead, framed by the wooden beams of the steeply pitched roof. On either side of the foyer are the master suite and second bedroom.

Descending the staircase, you enter the open living area. Says the seller's son of the 1,701-square-foot space, "It's humble in size, but grand in its impact."

The home recently saw new roofing, carpeting, and painting, as well as an updated HVAC system. The glass northern exposure ensures that the space is awash in natural light.

The semi-sheltered terrace allows for outdoor dining with views of the surrounding neighborhood and nearby mountains.

For musicians, the home's structure is a boon, as the A-shape makes for great acoustics.

The living room leads to the kitchen, which features a pony wall for bar seating.

The third bedroom on the main floor opens out onto a private terrace and has an additional space for storage or laundry. The house boasts a bonus room on the lowest floor that can be reached from an exterior stairwell.

Complete with a Franklin stove, one of the bedrooms can be easily converted into an office or study.

To find out more about this listing, visit the property site on plumBid.

Do you know of a property for rent or sale that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at jxie@dwell.com.