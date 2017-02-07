A Modified A-Frame Overlooking Los Angeles Starts at $699K
Those eyeing the Los Angeles real estate market will have the chance to bid on a 1963 A-frame in Eagle Rock beginning February 12 with the starting price of $699,000. The three-bedroom, three-bath residence previously housed a geologist and professor emeritus at nearby Occidental College, whose son writes in a statement, "The home was designed for people to enjoy. The vaulted ceilings are a sheer delight for their acoustics, and even more, for the view they afford of the San Gabriel Mountains." The main living floor enjoys a floor-to-ceiling glass exposure that invites guests out onto a partially-covered terrace, from which you can glimpse the rock outcropping that gives the neighborhood its name. Says communications manager at Deasy/Penner & Partners Justin Juarez, "A-frames are uncommon in Los Angeles, making this a unique commodity. The view, the natural light, the character all make this a very appealing house."
To find out more about this listing, visit the property site on plumBid.
