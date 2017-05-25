A Look Into NYC's 152 Elizabeth Street, Tadao Ando's First Residential Project Outside of Asia
With work that ranges from his 1976 Row House in Osaka to the internationally-acclaimed Naoshima Contemporary Art Museum on the island of Naoshima (off the coast of Japan), the minimalist aesthetic and materials favored by the Pritzker Prize-winning Tadao Ando made him an almost logical choice for 152 Elizabeth—a site infused with the raw industrial energy of New York City.
Located at the corner of Kenmare Street and Elizabeth Street in Nolita, the 32,000-square-foot, seven-story building is home to seven individualized residences, some of which are still available as the building approaches completion.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The interiors of Residence 3E, which are now being unveiled by developers Sumaida + Khurana in partnership with Nahla Capital, have been designed and curated by FAIA designer and architect Michael Gabellini—co-founder of Gabellini Sheppard—who collaborated with Ando on the interiors.
Exemplifying the environmental elements of light, air, sound, and water—all of which define the building's identity—the striking home provides a first look inside the highly-anticipated condominium.
To find out what's still available in this building, take a look at their site here.