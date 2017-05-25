A Look Into NYC's 152 Elizabeth Street, Tadao Ando's First Residential Project Outside of Asia
A Look Into NYC's 152 Elizabeth Street, Tadao Ando's First Residential Project Outside of Asia

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
What was once a parking garage on the edge of Manhattan's Chinatown has been transformed into a sleek modern residence designed by Tadao Ando—and is the Japanese architect's first residential building outside of Asia.

With work that ranges from his 1976 Row House in Osaka to the internationally-acclaimed Naoshima Contemporary Art Museum on the island of Naoshima (off the coast of Japan), the minimalist aesthetic and materials favored by the Pritzker Prize-winning Tadao Ando made him an almost logical choice for 152 Elizabeth—a site infused with the raw industrial energy of New York City. 

Located at the corner of Kenmare Street and Elizabeth Street in Nolita, the 32,000-square-foot, seven-story building is home to seven individualized residences, some of which are still available as the building approaches completion. 

Ando's love of materials, such as glass and concrete, made him the perfect person for the job.&nbsp;

The interiors of Residence 3E, which are now being unveiled by developers Sumaida + Khurana in partnership with Nahla Capital, have been designed and curated by FAIA designer and architect Michael Gabellini—co-founder of Gabellini Sheppard—who collaborated with Ando on the interiors.

Exemplifying the environmental elements of light, air, sound, and water—all of which define the building's identity—the striking home provides a first look inside the highly-anticipated condominium. 

The project incorporates materials that are Ando hallmarks: poured-in-place concrete, galvanized-steel, voluminous glass, and natural elements including multiple water features and a living green wall.&nbsp;

Dinesen wood doors have been designed to seamlessly pocket into corridor walls. When closed, they section off the master bedroom and bath to create a seamless entertaining space. &nbsp;

The kitchen offers enhanced flexibility with a custom sliding Fango marble countertop by the Italian brand Minimal.&nbsp;

Six-foot tall operable windows capture and diffuse the abundance of natural light throughout the home, while nine-foot-tall floating white ceilings and wall planes create a sense of continuous space.&nbsp;

A soft and serene neutral color palette and a variety of textures create a luxurious yet comfortable ambiance.

The flooring is comprised of wide-plank Danish oak from Dinesen, which is also featured in select wall panels and used to create the thick, full-height doors to the master bedroom.

The home has been furnished by DDC, accessorized by Atelier Courbet, and features artwork by Yossi Milo Gallery.&nbsp;

The bathrooms are inspired by spa chambers and include Japanese-style soaking tubs.

To find out what's still available in this building, take a look at their site here.