A Look Into NYC's 152 Elizabeth Street, Tadao Ando's First Residential Project Outside of Asia

With work that ranges from his 1976 Row House in Osaka to the internationally-acclaimed Naoshima Contemporary Art Museum on the island of Naoshima (off the coast of Japan), the minimalist aesthetic and materials favored by the Pritzker Prize-winning Tadao Ando made him an almost logical choice for 152 Elizabeth—a site infused with the raw industrial energy of New York City.

Located at the corner of Kenmare Street and Elizabeth Street in Nolita, the 32,000-square-foot, seven-story building is home to seven individualized residences, some of which are still available as the building approaches completion.