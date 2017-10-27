Get Your Fix of Midcentury Scandinavian Design at This Copenhagen Hotel
Get Your Fix of Midcentury Scandinavian Design at This Copenhagen Hotel

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo / Published by Dwell
To say that Hotel Alexandra was dedicated to Danish midcentury design would be an understatement.

Located in Copenhagen just steps from the Tivoli Garden and City Hall Square, Hotel Alexandra is an authentic love letter to the greatest hits of Danish design. The retro-chic vibe hits you the moment you enter the lobby—and as they state on their website, staying at Hotel Alexandra feels like you're "staying with your Danish design-loving friend in Copenhagen." 

Originally built as luxury apartments, the 61-room hotel has been in operation for over 100 years and has amassed a large collection of vintage Danish-midcentury furniture in the process. Like a preserved time capsule, every detail has been accounted for. The handpicked pieces are displayed in rotation and showcased with style and care. If you book a stay in the Collector's Suites, the iconic furniture designs are even available for purchase. 

Hotel Alexandra's midcentury influences become abundantly clear the moment you enter the lobby.

The mood is set with a Poet sofa and Pelican chair by Finn Juhl, vintage prints, and a coffee table from Tove and Edvard Kindt-Larsen.&nbsp;

"1970" Deluxe Room&nbsp;

Standard Double "Danish Retro Room"

Finn Juhl's Egyptian chair is paired with a Lady Writing Table by Hans J. Wegner. The desk lamp is by Arne Jacobsen.

The Finn Juhl Deluxe Room boasts a Finn Juhl NV 53 Chair and NV 53 Sofa.

Arne Jacobsen's Egg Chair

&nbsp;A royal blue Panton 1-2-3 Lounge Chair completes the Collector's Suite. All of the furniture in this space is for sale.&nbsp;

