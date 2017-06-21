A Look at 10 Iconic Case Study Houses in California

The homes in the Case Study House Program were built between 1945 and 1966 when Arts & Architecture magazine commissioned the major architects of the day to create inexpensive and replicable model homes to accommodate the residential housing boom in the United States caused by the flood of returning soldiers at the end of World War II. The resulting experiment in American residential architecture involved many of the great architects of the day such as Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames, and Eero Saarinen—and had a major impact on modernist residential architecture. Of the 36 houses and apartment buildings that were commissioned, only a couple dozen were built, with around 20 still standing today. Eleven were added to the National Register in 2013. While most of the homes are still private residences, the Eames and Stahl Houses—are open to the public for tours. Here is a look at 10 of our favorites. Cover photo taken by @christineevi of the Stahl House The Stahl House, Case Study House #22, 1959 This home embodies Pierre Koenig’s iconic representation of modernist architecture in L.A. It's been featured in numerous films, fashion shoots, and advertising campaigns over the years since it was built in 1959. Perched high in the Hollywood Hills, its floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow for stunning panoramic views of the city.

The Stahl House is shown here on the cover of Gestalten’s new book, Inside Utopia. Photo by Pierre Koenig, Los Angeles, CA, 1957.

The Eames House, Case Study House #8, 1949 Located in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, The Eames House—also known as Case Study House #8—is a landmark of midcentury modern architecture. Constructed in 1949 by husband-and-wife team Charles and Ray Eames, the house consists of two glass-and-steel rectangular boxes: one served as their residence, while the other was their studio. The facades consist of black-painted grids with different-sized inserts of glass (clear, translucent, or wired), gray Cemesto panels (both painted and natural), stucco (off-white, black, blue, and orange/red), aluminum (silver or painted), and specially-treated panels (gold-leafed or with a photographic panel). In reference to the Eames’ work, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of History blogged, "In all of their projects, color was a strategic tool; never did they apply hues indiscriminately. Rather, their brilliant palette spotlighted salient points of information that they wanted to convey, capturing both the eyes and minds of viewers."

The Eames House by Charles and Ray Eames in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Photo

The Walter Bailey House, Case Study House #21, 1958 Lesser known but equally stunning is Pierre Koenig’s Bailey House, also known as Case Study House #21. By creating this simple, flat-roofed, one-story box built mostly of steel and glass, Koenig achieved his goal of designing a home that was both affordable and beautiful. The Bailey House currently houses Seomi International Gallery, which offers visits by appointment.



Pierre Koenig's Case Study House #21 in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Laurel Canyon. Photo

The Bass House, Case Study House #20B, 1958 The Bass House, which is known as Case Study House #20B (there were two Case Study Houses numbered 20), was constructed in 1958 in Altadena, California. The home differs from the other Case Study homes in that it was built primarily out of wood, instead of steel. It was designed by architectural firm Buff, Straub, and Hensman, who worked closely with the owners, renowned graphic illustrator Saul Bass and his wife biochemist Dr. Ruth Bass. The architects were interested in the possibilities of wood as it pertained to mass production in home construction.

Saul and Dr. Ruth Bass poolside at Case Study House #20B in Altadena, California, 1958.

Case Study House #1, 1948 Despite its numbering, Case Study House #1 was not the first house to be completed as part of Arts & Architecture magazine’s Case Study House program. Designed by Julius Ralph Davidson, the 2,000-square-foot house was completed in 1948. Situated on a gently sloping lot in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, the house introduced architectural elements that came to characterize the program, including floor-to-ceiling glass, a flat roof, and an open floor plan.

Case Study House #1 by Julius Ralph Davidson in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Toluca Lake.

Case Study House #16, 1952 Designed by Craig Ellwood, Case Study House #16 was the first of three houses in Arts & Architecture magazine’s Case Study House program. Ellwood—who had been trained as an engineer—was a contractor without formal architectural training. Today, it's the only surviving, intact example of Ellwood’s designs for the program. His passion for industrial materials is evident in the use of of steel, glass, and concrete.

Case Study House #16 by Craig Ellwood in the Los Angeles hills of Bel Air.

The Entenza House, Case Study House #9, 1949 Designed by Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen and completed in 1949, the Entenza House is situated on a flat bluff in the Pacific Palisades overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The modular home features a steel frame construction, which has been concealed with wood-paneled cladding. Entenza frequently entertained, so the house consists of mostly public space.

The Entenza House by Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

The West House, Case Study House #18, 1948 Constructed in the Pacific Palisades on a bluff overlooking the ocean, the West House was designed by Rodney Walker and completed in 1948. It was the first of four adjacent houses on Chautauqua Boulevard that were built as part of Arts & Architecture magazine’s Case Study House program. Note that the neighboring Case Study Houses #8, #9, and #20 were completed within the next two years. The 1,600-square-foot home takes full advantage of panoramic ocean views with floor-to-ceiling glass panels.

The West House by Rodney Walker in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The Stuart Bailey House, Case Study House #20, 1948 Built in 1948, the two-bedroom Stuart Bailey House was designed by Richard Neutra and is currently one of two residences on the Sam Simon Estate, the Pacific Palisades property that recently sold for $14.9 million. Neutra employed a classic, open midcentury layout and large, floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. It was the only Case Study home designed by Neutra that was actually built.

Stuart Bailey House by Richard Neutra in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Triad Case Study House #23A, 1960 As the largest of three adjacent single-family residences that form the Triad grouping, Case Study House #23A was completed in 1960. The three homes were planned to be the pilot project for a large tract of houses in the La Jolla district of San Diego, but these three were the only ones that were built. The goal for the Triad homes was to design in a manner that created a close relationship between the houses, while still maintaining privacy. All three homes were designed by Edward Killingsworth, Jules Brady, and Waugh Smith.