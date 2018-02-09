A Rare Lloyd Wright Prairie Home in L.A. Wants $1.35M

Built in 1921, the three-bed, two-bath Weber House was the first building ever designed by Lloyd Wright. Centrally located in the Wilshire Park historic preservation zone (HPOZ), the elegant, light-filled, Prairie Style home offers original vintage charm in addition to its status as a Historic-Cultural Monument of the City of Los Angeles. The elegant home, which last sold in 2002 for $615,000, is now back on the market with an asking price of $1,350,000.

The home boasts original casement windows.

Despite having been in the shadow of his very famous father, Lloyd Wright is well-known for the impressive structures he designed throughout Los Angeles, including Wayfarers Chapel, the Samuel-Novarro House, and the Sowden House.

The narrow plank hardwood floors are all original.

Frank Lloyd Wright was originally commissioned by William Weber, owner of Chicago-based Weber Iron Works, to design the home, with the younger Wright taking over the project when his father went to Japan to work on the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

The residence boasts many original period details such as built-in bookcases, original casement windows, art glass windows, narrow plank hardwood floors, vintage subway tile floors in the bathrooms, and cedar moldings. The original garage has been converted to in-law suite, and modern updates include copper plumbing, electrical panel, retrofitted tankless water heater, and an electric vehicle charging station.

Original art glass windows

The original built-in desk

The dining room with period-appropriate light fixtures

Art glass windows preside over the living room.

Charming vintage original bathroom fixtures

A view of the built-in storage cabinet in the dining room

The home features an impressive backyard with mature fruit and shade trees.