A Rare Lloyd Wright Prairie Home in L.A. Wants $1.35M
Built in 1921, the three-bed, two-bath Weber House was the first building ever designed by Lloyd Wright. Centrally located in the Wilshire Park historic preservation zone (HPOZ), the elegant, light-filled, Prairie Style home offers original vintage charm in addition to its status as a Historic-Cultural Monument of the City of Los Angeles. The elegant home, which last sold in 2002 for $615,000, is now back on the market with an asking price of $1,350,000.
Despite having been in the shadow of his very famous father, Lloyd Wright is well-known for the impressive structures he designed throughout Los Angeles, including Wayfarers Chapel, the Samuel-Novarro House, and the Sowden House.
Frank Lloyd Wright was originally commissioned by William Weber, owner of Chicago-based Weber Iron Works, to design the home, with the younger Wright taking over the project when his father went to Japan to work on the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.
The residence boasts many original period details such as built-in bookcases, original casement windows, art glass windows, narrow plank hardwood floors, vintage subway tile floors in the bathrooms, and cedar moldings. The original garage has been converted to in-law suite, and modern updates include copper plumbing, electrical panel, retrofitted tankless water heater, and an electric vehicle charging station.
3923 West 9th Street is now on the market for $1,350,000. See the full listing here.
