A Hamptons Beach Retreat Gets a Scandinavian-Style Makeover
Jessica Helgerson and Chelsie Lee of Jessica Helgerson Interior Design just happened to be in New York City when they were asked to work on a home in Amagansett, a small beach town in the Hamptons. "The NYC-based clients found us online," says Lee, the senior designer on the project. "We met up with the owner for coffee and knew right away we wanted to work with her."
Partnering with local architecture firm TBD Design Studio, they explored several different plan options for the 3,000-square-foot home. Ultimately, the changes were significant—nearly every room shifted.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The designers bleached the original oak floors and added wood planks and beams to the ceilings, painting them white to maintain a minimal, Scandinavian approach to all new millwork and cabinetry.
The kitchen expanded to a location where there had been a screened-in porch, increasing its interior footprint.
After hearing about their aesthetic aspirations, we felt inspired to pour all of our design energy into radically transforming their house.
—Chelsie Lee
The elegant and restrained material palette includes pale wood, white painted wood, handmade white tile, marble, and brass. Dining room furnishings include a table from Another Country, a chandelier from Apparatus Studio, and the Danish classic chair design, No. 8 from Sibast.
The living room features more Danish design classics such as the woven Hans Wegner PP130 Circle Chair. The tall floor lamp is by Rich, Brilliant, Willing.
Two cozy rooms with large, built-in sofas for reading and relaxing were added. The staircase was completely opened up, adding two bedrooms and an additional bathroom.
When it came to furnishing the home, the designers took cues from their cool and stylish clients—and were inspired by their personal taste when selecting furniture, lighting, and art.
A mobile from Ladies and Gentlemen hangs at the top of the stairs.
The decor also includes special bespoke furniture such as the armoire, kitchen island, and a desk that were designed in-house by Lee and Helgerson, then crafted in Portland and shipped to Amagansett.
Neutral natural leathers, handmade ceramic tiles, nubby wools, and wood add warmth and an organic quality to the mix.
The result is a timeless, bright, and beautiful retreat that blends classic Danish design with a chic modern touch.
Project Credits:
Architect of record: Joshua Weisleberg, TBD Architecture + Design Studio
Builder/General Contractor: Przemek Kepczynski, Whole House Contracting
Interior Design: Jessica Helgerson Interior Design