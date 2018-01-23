A Hamptons Beach Retreat Gets a Scandinavian-Style Makeover

Jessica Helgerson and Chelsie Lee of Jessica Helgerson Interior Design just happened to be in New York City when they were asked to work on a home in Amagansett, a small beach town in the Hamptons. "The NYC-based clients found us online," says Lee, the senior designer on the project. "We met up with the owner for coffee and knew right away we wanted to work with her."

Partnering with local architecture firm TBD Design Studio, they explored several different plan options for the 3,000-square-foot home. Ultimately, the changes were significant—nearly every room shifted.