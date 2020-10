“Normally, we do large windows,” says architect Tom Knezic. “But for this project, all the windows had to be carried onto a barge to come across the channel and then carried up through the forest into the building. So, all the windows were made small—especially those south windows, because that’s about the maximum two people can carry.” There are large glass doors—which came disassembled—at both ends of the open-plan living space, which allows for a cross breeze through the space.