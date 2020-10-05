The entry hall has space to store boots and coats as you come into the home. The flooring throughout is high-quality vinyl that mimics the effect of a timber floor. “At first, I thought, ‘Everything else in this house is wood, how can we do a vinyl floor?,’” says architect Tom Knezic. “But nobody would do a hardwood floor in a cottage, because you don’t heat it all winter and they tend to buckle. The vinyl is a very premium product, and it looks fantastic—but it can freeze and get wet. It was perfect because you don’t have to worry about the kids coming in with wet clothes, or with sand on their feet.”